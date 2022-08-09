Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic gold medalist, congratulated all the Indian athletes for their dazzling performances in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The javelin star could not compete at CWG 2022 due to muscle injury. Meanwhile, he took to twitter to praise his compatriots who finished their CWG campaign with 61 medals. Chopra also encouraged all the athletes, saying that they all will give their best for India in the upcoming events.

Check the Tweet:

Birmingham 2022 CWG में खेलने वाले सभी Indian athletes को मेरी शुभकामनाएँ🙏🏽 मुझे यकीन हैं की ऐसे ही आगे आने वाले Games मैं भी हम सब मिल कर देश के लिए अपना बेस्ट देंगे और India को एक sports nation बनाने में सफल रहेंगे 🇮🇳 https://t.co/cy6EdoVy42 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 9, 2022

