Not the best of the days for Neeraj Chopra has he fails to win the Diamond League again. Neeraj finished second in the Diamond League 2025 final at Zurich with his best throw of 85.01. Neeraj secured 84.35 M distance in his first while Julian Weber landed a massive 91. 51M throw in his first attempt. Neeraj recorded consecutive faults while trying to put extra effort and after staying in the third position for the most of the time, Neeraj jumped to second in his last throw. Weber meanwhile, held his lead and was crowned the Diamond League 2025 Champion at Zurich. Armand Duplantis Wins Diamond League 2025 Title As He Secures Top Spot in Men's Pole Vault Event in Summit Clash at Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second at Diamond League 2025 Final at Zurich

Second place in Zurich! 🇨🇭#NeerajChopra's streak of finishing in the top two places stretches to a second Diamond League, now spanning over 1,500 days, as a throw of 85.01m earns him second place at the #ZurichDL. 🇮🇳#CraftingVictories #Javelin pic.twitter.com/g9JoH5LE4I — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) August 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)