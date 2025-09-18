Neeraj Chopra missed out on a medal in the World Athletics Championships 2025 as he gets eliminated after the fifth throw in the men's Javelin Throw final. It was not a good day for Neeraj as he struggled to land a big throw since the beginning. He registered throws of 83.65, 84.03, foul, 83.65, foul. He was very much frustrated with himself and he was fighting with his follow through. The fifth attempt was not good enough to take him to the last throw and his campaign ended in the fifth round at the 8th position. Neeraj finished outside Top 2 for the 1st time since he was placed 3rd at the Kourtane Games in Finland in June 2021. Arshad Nadeem Out of Men's Javelin Throw Final Fourth Round in World Athletics Championships 2025.

Neeraj Chopra Out of Men's Javelin Throw Final Fifth Round

