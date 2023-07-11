Neeraj Chopra, on July 11, sent his good wishes to the Indian contingent, which would take part at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023. The ace javelin thrower would be missing out on the competition as he is training abroad for the World Championship, scheduled to be held in August. Taking to social media, Chopra wrote, "My best wishes to the #TeamIndia contingent for the Asian Athletics Championships. I am sure that we will have a successful campaign. Jai Hind!" Neeraj Chopra 87.66m Throw Video: Watch India’s Star Javelin Thrower Clinch Lausanne Diamond League 2023 Title With Sensational Effort.

Neeraj Chopra Shares Good Wishes for Team India at Asian Athletics Championships 2023

My best wishes to the #TeamIndia contingent for the Asian Athletics Championships. I am sure that we will have a successful campaign. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 11, 2023

