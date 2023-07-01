Neeraj Chopra is back from injury and with a bang! The reigning Olympic champion registered a throw of 87.66m in his fifth attempt, which was good enough to help him win the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 title. In fact, it was the world number one's second Diamond League title of the season after his exploits in Doha. He didn't start well, but like the champion he is, he made an impact when it mattered the most. Neeraj Chopra Wins Lausanne Diamond League 2023, Clinches Men's Javelin Throw Title With 87.66m Throw.

Watch Neeraj Chopra's Throw Here

Neeraj Chopra Win Lausanne Diamond League with brilliant 87.66m throw Good series of 83.52 , 85.04, 87.66 and 84.15 by Olympic Champion Second win for neeraj at this year DL , he leads JT ranking after 2 meeting @afiindia pic.twitter.com/9UTJ0ebgCz — Sports India (@SportsIndia3) June 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)