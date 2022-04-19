Ryan Campbell, current head coach of the Netherlands cricket team and a former Australia wicketkeeper is in coma after suffering from a heart attack in London. Complaining of chest pain and breathing difficulty, the 50-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

Netherlands coach in coma after heart attack in London.https://t.co/dVpETeBCDt — ICC (@ICC) April 19, 2022

