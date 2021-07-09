Devin Booker (31 pts) and Chris Paul (23 pts) shine as Phoenix Suns get the better of Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

🚨 The @Suns knock down an #NBAPlayoffs franchise-record 20 threes to take a 2-0 lead in the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV, winning 118-108! 🚨 Game 3: Sunday - 8:00pm/et, ABC Devin Booker: 31 PTS, 7 3PM Chris Paul: 23 PTS, 8 AST Mikal Bridges: 27 PTS Giannis: 42 PTS — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2021

