The police raided the headquarters of 2024 Paris Olympic Games and have launched a probe on suspicion of a reported corruption. The organising committee said that it is fully cooperating with the police authorities. "A search is currently underway at the headquarters of the Organising Committee. Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigators to facilitate their enquiries,” said the organising committee in a statement to the media. IOC Announces Chilevision As Broadcast Partner in Chile For Paris Olympics 2024.

Police Raid HQ of 2024 Olympic Games

BREAKING: Police have raided the headquarters of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 20, 2023

