The Uttar Pradesh police recently raided an alleged OYO hotel in Hathras district. It is reported that the police arrested 12 boys and eight girls during the raid at the alleged OYO hotel in Hathras. Questioning of the boys and the girls is said to be underway. As per a report in Navbharat Times, the police conducted a raid at the alleged OYO hotel after receiving information about illegal activities being conducted at the hotel. It is also claimed that the hotel operator fled from the spot during the police raid. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. Chhole-Bhature Date Turns Ugly in Hathras: Girl Thrashed, Dragged by Hair by Brother After He Catches Her With Boyfriend in UP; 4 Arrested As Video Goes Viral.

UP Police Raid 'OYO Hotel' in Hathras

यूपी – जिला हाथरस में OYO होटल पर पुलिस का छापा, 12 लड़के और 8 लड़कियां पकड़े गए, सभी से पूछताछ जारी !! pic.twitter.com/pu92bcOTqP — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 2, 2025

