Today, June 23, the West Bengal Police said that a 13-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries, which she sustained from an explosion in the Kaliganj Police Station area. The blast allegedly took place in the Krishnanagar police district. "We shall spare no stones unturned to nab the culprits who were behind the incident. Raids are on in full swing to arrest those responsible for this extremely unfortunate death," West Bengal police said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief and said that she was shocked and deeply saddened at the death of the young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. "Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the earliest," she added. It is reported that the minor girl was killed after a crude bomb exploded during vote counting for a by-election in West Bengal's Kaliganj constituency today, June 23. The blast occurred in Barochandgar village in the West Nadia district. Kaliganj By-Election Results 2025: Trinamool’s Alifa Ahmed Registers Massive Win With 49,755 Votes, BJP Comes 2nd.

West Bengal Police Says Minor Girl Succumbed to Her Injuries

Today, a 13 year old girl succumbed to her injuries sustained from an explosion in Kaliganj PS area of Krishnanagar police district. We shall spare no stones unturned to nab the culprits who were behind the incident. Raids are on in full swing to arrest those responsible for this… — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) June 23, 2025

Police Shall Take Strong and Decisive Legal Action Against the Culprits at the Earliest, Says Mamata Banerjee

I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief. Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 23, 2025

