A year ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) today announced that Chilevisión, Paramount's broadcast channel in Chile, has acquired exclusive free-to-air broadcast rights for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in Chile. This new partnership includes 200 hours of coverage of the Olympic Games on free-to-air television. The exclusive free-to-air broadcast will be complemented with simulcast coverage on Paramount’s digital platforms and on Pluto TV, the company’s leading free streaming service.

IOC Announces Chilevision As Broadcast Partner

