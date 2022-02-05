Prime Volleyball League kicks off on Saturday, February 5 with a clash between Hyderabad Black Hawks and Kochi Blue Spikers. The match would begin at 7 pm IST and the live telecast of this match would be available on Sony Ten 2 (Malayalam), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu). Fans can also live stream the match using the Sony Liv app.

See Details:

Mood in the camp 💪 About @KBS_VC's threat 📝 ❓ ❓ More from skipper Vipul Kumar ahead of @blackhawkshyd's #PrimeVolley season opener 📽️#HBHvKBS LIVE at 7 PM on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2 (Malayalam), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SonyLIV from 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/ngAmV7YWBP — Prime Volleyball (@PrimeVolley) February 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)