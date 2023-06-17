Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) gifted their jersey to Indian batsman, Shubman Gill. In a photo that went viral shows Gill holding PSG’s jersey with his favourite number 7 printed on the jersey. The Indian batsman was recently seen sporting jersey of various football clubs like Chelsea, Barcelona. Shubman Gill Meets Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, Congratulates Manchester City on Winning Treble.

PSG Gifts Their Jersey to Indian Batter Shubman Gill

PSG gifted their jersey to Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/0MC3rly0Pk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)