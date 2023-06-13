Manchester City scripted history when they beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions Final match in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 11, 2023, Sunday and completed a historic treble. The Premier League Champions scored a lone goal that saw them heading home. After winning the Premier League, City then went on to clinch the FA Cup and now they have finally won their elusive trophy, the Champions League. Post their completion of historic treble, the netizens congratulated the team for their historic success, with the latest one being Shubman Gill. The Indian cricketer took to Twitter to congratulate City on winning the UCL. Sharing a picture of himself, along with Man City captain Kevin De Bruyne and forward Erling Haaland, Gill captioned the post, “congratulations on the Treble”

Shubman Gill Congratulates Manchester City on Winning Treble

