R Praggnanandhaa has won the Tata Steel Masters 2025, beating world champion D Gukesh to clinch the title in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands on Sunday, February 2. The 19-year-old had lost his last-round match against Germany's Vincent Keymar and that set him up for a tiebreak showdown against D Gukesh. R Praggnanandhaa beat D Gukesh 2-1 in the tie-breaker after they finished with 8.5/13 in the classical event and emerged as the champion. With this, R Praggnanandhaa joined Viswanathan Anand as just the second Indian to win the prestigious event.

R Praggnanandhaa Wins Tata Steel Masters 2025

🚨 BREAKING: 🇮🇳 Praggnanandhaa wins Tata Steel Chess 2025! 🏆🔥 Despite losing to Keymer in the final round, Pragg bounced back to defeat Gukesh in the tiebreak! He joins @vishy64theking as only the second Indian to win this title!#TataSteelChess pic.twitter.com/eNK58ItS4u — Chess.com - India (@chesscom_in) February 2, 2025

Watch R Praggnanadhaa's Winning Moment Here:

Gukesh over-presses in an equal endgame and loses a piece! Praggnanandhaa wins the #TataSteelChess Masters! pic.twitter.com/MHkOZ6vnnd — chess24 (@chess24com) February 2, 2025

