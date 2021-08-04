Ravi Dahiya will be in action at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. He takes part in the men's 57kg Freestyle 1/8 final competition and will face Oscar Eduardo Tigreros Urbano. Sony Sports channels will provide the live telecast of the competition apart from DD Sports. Live streaming online will be available on SonyLIV. It begins at 08:00 AM IST onwards. You can check live score updates here.

An injury in 2017, a Silver World U23 in his comeback year! 😨 Ravi Kumar Dahiya is all set to leave an impression yet again.. are you with him? #HumHongeKamyab! 🇮🇳 Watch him LIVE, 8 AM onwards, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 & Sony SIX 📺#SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/WDZjTAHia9 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)