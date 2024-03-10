Big blow for Tokyo Olympic medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia as they both get eliminated from the ongoing selection trials of Paris Olympic 2024 Qualifiers. Ravi Dahiya lost to Aman Sehrawat and Udit in the round robin stage of 57Kg category while Bajrang lost to Rohit Kumar in the semifinal of the 65Kg category. The losses make a big dent in their chances of participation in the Olympics later this year. Bajrang Punia Loses to Rohit Kumar in 65Kg Semifinal of Selection Trials For Asian Championship and Olympic Qualifiers, Paris 2024 Dreams Uncertain.

Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia Knocked Out of Selection Trials of Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifiers

Tokyo Olympic medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia go out of contention for 2024 Paris Olympics qualification after losing selection trials. #Indianwrestling pic.twitter.com/FkEnx5EwyQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)