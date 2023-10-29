South Africa defeated New Zealand 12–11, becoming the first side to win the competition four times. The All Blacks were reduced to 14 men after thirty minutes, in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday at the Stade de France. Handre Pollard's four penalties were sufficient for the South Africans to successfully defend their 2019 Rugby World Cup title and win a record-tying fourth championship. After taking a head-high shot on Jesse Kriel, New Zealand captain Sam Cane became the first player to be sent out in a World Cup final. Rugby Player Arturas Rudy Dies on Pitch After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Match at Wisbech RFC

South Africa Beat New Zealand 12-11 in Final to Secure 4th Title

