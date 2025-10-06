South Africa women's national cricket team opener Tazmin Brits scripted history as she became the first female cricketer to hit five centuries in a year in Women's ODI cricket. The 34-year-old surpassed India women's national cricket team batter Smriti Mandhana's record of four centuries in a calendar year in WODIs. Mandhana slammed four centuries in a calendar year in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Tazmin Brits achieved this historic feat during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the New Zealand women's national cricket team in Indore on Monday, October 6. This is also Tazmin's maiden century in the Women's World Cup and seventh in WODIs. Tazmin Brits Scores Seventh Century in Women's ODI Cricket, 34-Year-Old Achieves Feat During NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Tazmin Brits Surpasses Smriti Mandhana's Record for Most Hundreds in a Year in WODIs

Tazmin Brits become first female cricketer to score 5 ODI hundred in a year. 🔥 Most WODI hundred in a year 5* - Tazmin Brits, 11 Inns (2025) 4* - Smriti Mandhana, 16 Inns (2025) 4 - Smriti Mandhana, 13 Inns (2024) pic.twitter.com/RWUbt7ukkz — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) October 6, 2025

