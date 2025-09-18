India's Sachin Yadav surprised fans in the men's Javelin Throw final in the World Athletics Championship 2025 as he finished fourth with a throw of 86.27M. This is his new personal best and it took him to the bronze medal position in the beginning. It was his first throw of the day and came as a surprised to fans who were expecting a strong performance from Neeraj Chopra. Sachin remained consistent with the remainder of his throws, achieving 85M (85.96M, 85.71M) distance consistently but couldn't better his first throw and had to end outside medal position. Neeraj Chopra Out of Men's Javelin Throw Final Fifth Round in World Athletics Championships 2025; Ends Campaign Without Medal.

Sachin Yadav Finishes Fourth In Men's Javelin Throw Final at World Athletics Championships 2025

SACHIN YADAV FINISHES A HEART-BREAKING BUT FANTASTIC 4th 🚀 Asian Ch'ps 🏅 Sachin Yadav hurls the Javelin to a big Personal Best of 86.27m to finish 4th in Men's Javelin final at #WCHTokyo25 missing podium by 40cm! Sachin also registered 85.96m & 85.71m, 3 throws better than… pic.twitter.com/fwOcgxz33Z — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)