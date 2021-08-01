Satish Kumar has received the medical clearance and he is fit to take on Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in Men’s Boxing Super Heavyweight Quarterfinal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. You can check live streaming details of the boxing match here.

Indias Satish Kumar has been given medical clearance to play. He will be in action in his QF against the world number 1 in his category. #Tokyo2020 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)