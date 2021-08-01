Boxer Satish Kumar will be up against Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the quarter-final bout only if he gets cleared by the doctors. The Indian boxer suffered cuts during his previous bout and now has seven stitches. He will play only if he gets clearance from doctors. DD Sports and Sony Sports will provide live telecast while live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. It will take place at around 09:36 AM IST. Catch Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov live updates here.

