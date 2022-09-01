In an incredibly humble gesture, Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra gifted his javelin, the one which he hurled to win the top prize, to the Olympic Museum in Switzerland. The young Indian star athlete did this to inspire the younger crop of javelin throwers.

See Pics:

Ye 🎁 Neeraj ne Olympics Museum ko diya hai Golden boy @Neeraj_chopra1 gifts his Tokyo 2020 gold medal-winning Javelin to the Olympic Museum, Switzerland as a symbol of inspiration for the younger crop 🫶 Respect 💯 📷 @iocmedia#NeerajChopra #Tokyo2020 #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/eBdfZzZdRG — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 1, 2022

