The racing legend Sebastian Vettel has announced his retirement from Formula 1 today, July 28. The four-time world champion earlier hinted that he would stop racing in F1 after the end of 2022 season. The 35-year-old has announced that he would retire as soon as this season ends.

Check the tweet:

BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel has announced he will retire from F1 at the end of the 2022 season 4 world titles 53 race wins 122 podiums 1 phenomenal career#ThankYouSeb pic.twitter.com/K8BVXI6IAx — Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2022

