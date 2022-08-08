Indian ace table tennis star Sharath Kamal won gold medal in the Men's Singles Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The 40-year old Kamal beat Liam Pitchford of England 4-1 in the final game to lift the top honours. This is India's fourth gold medal of the day after Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag clinched gold earlier in their respective events.

Check the tweet:

#CWG2022 #CWG2022India #TableTennis Sharath wins India's 22nd GOLD! Achanta Sharath Kamal clinches TT men's singles gold medal🥇with a 4-1 win over Liam Pitchford of England Follow Live: https://t.co/t16KT6BzAB pic.twitter.com/IK9ABgzCnw — TOI Sports (@toisports) August 8, 2022

