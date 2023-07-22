After making history to be the first female armless archer to enter a World Final, 16-year-old Sheetal Devi tops it up with a Silver medal and becomes the first female armless archer to win a silver medal in the Para-Archery World Championship. She lost the final against Turkey's Cure Oznur by 138-140. Rakesh Kumar and Sarita Adhana Script History, Become First-Ever Gold Medal Winners For India at Para-Archery World Championship.

Sheetal Devi Creates History

SHEETAL DEVI WINS SILVER AT PARA ARCHERY WORLD CH'S🎯 16 years old armless archer Sheetal Devi bags 🥈 at para archery WC.She lost(138-140) to 🇹🇷 Cure Oznur in finals of compound women open event! Congratulations 🎉 pic.twitter.com/yVmzyPssGz — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) July 22, 2023

