Rakesh Kumar and Sarita Adhana have a historic moment as they win gold medal in the mixed team compound archery event in the Para-Archery World Championship 2023. They become the first Indians in history to win gold at the competition. They win by 152-146 against Brazil in the final. Sheetal Devi Scripts History, Becomes First Female Armless Archer to Reach a World Final.

RAKESH/SARITA WINS INDIA'S FIRST EVER GOLD AT PARA ARCHERY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 🎯 Rakesh/Sarita defeats (152-146) 🇧🇷Charao/Gogel pair in finals of compound open Mixed team event at para archery WC to win 🇮🇳 1st gold at the event ! Congratulations 🎉pic.twitter.com/AxCRdaluL9 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) July 22, 2023

