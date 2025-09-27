Sheetal Devi proved once again why she was so very special as she won the gold medal in women's compound individual event at the World Para Archery Championships 2025 in Gwangju, South Korea, on Saturday, September 27. The 18-year-old armless archer defeated Oznur Cure Girdi, the world no 1 from Turkey by a margin of 146-143 to clinch the top prize on offer at the event and be crowned the new world champion. Sheetal Devi needed a 10 to win the gold medal in the final of the women's compound individual event with just one arrow left and she hit the bulls-eye, scoring a 10, which helped her beat her Turkish opponent 146-143. With this, Sheetal Devi became the first female armless archer to win a world championship gold in the compound individual section. 'With All My Heart, for My Country' Sheetal Devi Reacts After Winning Historic Gold Medal for India at World Para Archery Championships 2025 (See Post).

Watch Historic Moment When Sheetal Devi Became World Champion:

Proud moment for all INDIANS 🇮🇳 SHEETAL DEVI IS WORLD PARA CHAMPION! 🥇#WorldArchery #ParaArchery Video: pic.twitter.com/kVPw7Rnlks — LatestLY (@latestly) September 27, 2025

