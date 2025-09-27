Sheetal Devi shared a heartfelt post for fans after winning the gold medal for India in the women's compound open event at the World Para Archery Championships 2025 in Gwangju, Korea, on Saturday, September 27. The 18-year-old armless archer defeated Turkey's world No. 1 Oznur Cure Girdi by a 146-143 margin to clinch the top prize on offer. With this gold medal, Sheetal Devi became the first female armless archer to win a world championship gold in the compound individual section. Reacting to this momentous development on social media, the newly crowned world champion shared pictures of her with the gold medal and wrote, "World Champion--the world title is ours. With all my heart, for my country." Sheetal Devi secured a total of three medals at the World Para Archery Championships 2025. World Para Archery Championships 2025: Sheetal Devi Becomes First Female Armless Archer To Win World Championship Gold Medal in Compound Individual Section, Finishes With Three Medals.

Sheetal Devi Reacts After Winning Historic Gold Medal

World Champion - the world title is ours. With all my heart, for my country. ♥️🇮🇳🏹 pic.twitter.com/u8GNODNyzV — SheetalArcher (@ArcherSheetal) September 27, 2025

