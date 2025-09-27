Toman Kumar won the gold medal while compatriot Rakesh Kumar settled for the silver in the men's compound open event at the World Para Archery Championships 2025 held in Gwangju, Korea, on Saturday, September 27. The all-Indian final saw an unfortunate incident with Rakesh Kumar, who had to withdraw from the contest after his equipment malfunctioned after four shots and as a result, Toman Kumar emerged victorious in what was his debut appearance at the World Para Archery Championships. India’s Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar Win Bronze in Compound Mixed Team at Para Archery World Championships 2025.

Toman Kumar Wins Gold Medal, Rakesh Kumar Takes Silver

Toman Kumar becomes compound men's world champion after compatriot Rakesh Kumar withdraws at Para Archery World Championships in Korea.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2025

