India's Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar bagged Bronze medal in the Compound Mixed Team at the Para Archery World Championships 2025. Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar beat reigning Paralympic gold medalists Nathan and Jodie of the United Kingdom 152-149 to claim the victory, as per the X handle of Archery Association of India. With this win, and the bronze medal, India now have medalled in this discipline (CX Team Discipline) for the past three seasons consecutively. From Drawing Faces to Drawing Bowstrings: A Look at Payal Nag’s Inspiring Para-Archery Journey.

Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar Win Bronze

🥉 BRONZE FOR INDIA! 🇮🇳✨ Sheetal Devi & Toman Kumar deliver a nail-biting 152-149 win over Great Britain to bag Compound Mixed Team Bronze 🏹🥉 Unstoppable spirit, unforgettable glory! 🇮🇳✨#ArcheryIndia #TeamIndia #NTPC pic.twitter.com/jvNO7tyV9u — ARCHERY ASSOCIATION OF INDIA (@india_archery) September 27, 2025

