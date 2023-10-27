Sheetal Devi achieved glory yet again at the Asian Para Games 2023 as she won the gold medal in the women's individual compound archery event in Hangzhou. Devi, who is also the world's first armless female archer, defeated Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah 144-142 to clinch the top prize. She had earlier won the gold medal in the mixed team compound event as well alongside Rakesh Kumar.

Sheetal Devi Wins Gold Medal

