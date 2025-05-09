In the sixth ODI of the ongoing Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025, between Sri Lanka and South Africa, SA-W were pulled out of a ditch by Annerie Dercksen, after her side was reduced to 85 for 5 thanks to a splendid spell by SL-W's Dewmi Viganga. Despite a good start from captain Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, Viganga wrapped the SA-W top-order, claiming her maiden five-wicket haul in the format, before Dercksen stood tail for the visitors. Dercksen registered her maiden WODI ton to ensure SA-W near the 250 run-mark, before falling for 104. Chloe Tryon (74) slammed her 13th WODI half-century, propelling South Africa women's score to 315/9 in the first innings of the SL-W vs SA-W 6th ODI of Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025. India Women Enter Tri-Nation Series Final; Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur Shine As Women in Blue Secure 23-Run Victory Over South Africa, Set Summit Clash Against Sri Lanka.

South Africa Women Finish With A Stellar Total

