The Rock had the final laugh. John Cena – baby face of the WWE got tempted by The Rock’s ‘bribe’ and betrayed the Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. He even beat Rhodes as the star refused to join hands with The Rock. . While the world was shocked with the turn of events, Former WWE superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin said that it had to happen. When asked about the incident Austin said, "It had to happen sooner or later — finally, it happened. It'll be interesting to see whether the people accept him as a heel, or has he turned himself more babyface? I think it remains to be seen as the story unfolds. Nonetheless, they've kicked off an epic build into WrestleMania, and that's what they do every single year.". But Austin denied the rumours of returning in WrestleMania 41. Watch the video below. AJ Styles to Retire in Two Years? WWE Superstar Drops Massive Hint About His Retirement Plans (Watch Video).

Stone Cold Steve Austin Talking About John Cena’s Betrayal In WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

