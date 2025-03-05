AJ Styles is one of the most cherished and followed WWE stars. Recently the 48-year-old former champion was on the ‘Insight Podcast’ where he was asked about his ‘possible retirement. To which Styles made it clear that he wishes to retire before turning 50. He said, “I’ve thought about it a lot, much more than I should have. I should have known what I was doing by now. But it’s so hard because you enjoy it so much and I enjoy being around my friends”. The Phenomenal One won WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and United States Championship in his illustrious career. In early days also, he won titles in TNA and NWA. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena Turns Heel, 'Sells Out’ to The Rock and Leaves Cody Rhodes Bloodied (Watch Video).

AJ Styles Talking About Retirement

AJ Styles says he plans to retire before he turns 50 (he turns 48 in June) pic.twitter.com/g431q04q5D — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) March 4, 2025

