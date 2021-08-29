India had a very fruitful day at the Tokyo Paralympics on August 29. Bhavina Patel won India her first medal in the ongoing Paralympic Games by clinching the silver medal in the women's singles table tennis class 4 event. Nishad Kumar won India's second, once again a silver in the men's high jump T47 event. He created an Asian record in the process, registering 2.06m. Vinod Kumar added to India's tally with a bronze medal in the men's discus throw F52 event. Later, it was revealed that this decision has been put under scrutiny and is yet to be finalised.

See the recap here:

It was a memorable day for #Ind at #Tokyo2020 Paralympics today We won multiple medals on #NationalSportsDay & the whole nation is celebrating. Here’s the roundup for 29 Aug, take a look & send in your cheers#Praise4Para#Cheer4India@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik pic.twitter.com/pFQvRWf86o — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 29, 2021

