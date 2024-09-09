Indian Para-high jumper Nishad Kumar impressed fans when he won the silver medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Nishad produced a season's best effort of 2.04 M on September 1, 2024 to secure the silver medal victory. After the win, Nishad was spotted dancing and showing off his moves on the streets of Paris. Fans loved his new avatar and made the video viral on social media. Nishad Kumar Shares Cute Moments With Young Fans After Winning Silver Medal in Men’s High Jump T47 at Paris Paralympics 2024.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Silver Medallist Nishad Kumar Shows His Dance Moves

𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐭🪩🕺 ParisParalympics2024 #Silver🥈medallist, Nishad Kumar spotted in the streets of Paris📹, showing off his moves😍 You’ve made us all #Cheer4Bharat🇮🇳 a little louder, Nishad ❤️ Keep spreading joy and happiness✨🤩 📹 courtesy:… pic.twitter.com/TlEiJvr58j — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)