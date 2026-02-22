The United States Secret Service said its agents shot and killed a man in his 20s early Sunday after he attempted to breach a secure perimeter at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. Officials confirmed that Trump was in Washington at the time of the incident. According to the Secret Service, the suspect was spotted near the resort’s north gate carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel container. Agents responded immediately as he tried to unlawfully enter the restricted zone, which is protected by layered security when designated as a presidential site. The incident remains under investigation. Rhode Island Shooting: 3 Including Suspect Killed in Shooting During Youth Hockey Game in US, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Secret Service Shoots Armed Man at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

BREAKING: Armed man shot dead by Secret Service after entering secure area at Mar-a-Lago — BNO News (@BNONews) February 22, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of BNO News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

