India have announced their squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe which will begin from August 18, 2022, onwards. Shikhar Dhawan will once again captain India in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Deepak Chahar returns after recovering from injury

#TeamIndia for 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2022

