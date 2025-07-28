Alex de Minaur's wait for this 10th ATP Tour Title ended with the Australian tennis player winning the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025, beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a thrilling final in Washington. Minaur saved three match points to overcome the odds and take the match 5-7,6-1, 7-6 against Fokina, and claim the 2025 men's singles crown. De Minaur was 2-5 down in the third set, and won it 7-6(3) to win one of his biggest career titles. De Minaur's first ATP Tour title was in 2019 at Sydney, and his last before DC Open 2025 was 's-Hertogenbosch last year. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Beats Ben Shelton To Reach Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 Final Against Alex de Minaur.

Alex De Minaur With DC Open 2025 Trophy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)