Given his form, Dominik Koepfer put together an unexpectedly strong run in Canberra before the Australian Open 2024. Alexander Zverev is favorite to win this game, but his slow starts would open a chance for fellow German international Koepfer. The match will be played at Margaret Court Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports 2 channels. Fans can also watch Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Matteo Berrettini, 2021 Wimbledon Runner-Up, Withdraws From Australian Open 2024 With Foot Injury.

