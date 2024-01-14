Melbourne (Australia), Jan 14 (AP) Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the Australian Open on Sunday on the eve of his scheduled first-round match because of a foot injury, another setback for the Wimbledon runner-up in 2021.

Berrettini, a 2022 semi-finalist at Melbourne Park, was due to play 2023 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas at Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana 2023-24 Final Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of El Clasico Football Match on TV With Time in IST.

“Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the Australian Open with a right foot injury,” tournament organizers said in a statement. “Wishing you a quick recovery.”

Zizou Bergs, a lucky loser from qualifying, was elevated to the main draw to face seventh-seeded Tsitsipas.

Also Read | IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Afghanistan Cricket Match in Indore.

The 27-year-old Berrettini had a run of ailments in 2023, including an early end to his season when he was forced to withdraw from his second-round match at the US Open after injuring an ankle.

He also missed several weeks with a tear in an oblique muscle and had dropped to No. 125 in the ATP rankings from a career-high No. 6.

His best Grand Slam result was at Wimbledon in 2021, where he lost the final to Novak Djokovic. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)