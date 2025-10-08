Shanghai [China], October 7 (ANI): Serbian icon survived left ankle pain, humidity and a tough challenge posed by Jaume Munar to advance to the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters for the 11th time on Tuesday.

The 24-time major champion received medical attention plenty of times in a two-hour, 40 minute clash that left him drained and in need of an ice towel on his head during changeovers. The superstar threw up on courtside several times and collapsed to the floor during set two, as per ATP's official website.

Also Read | Milind Soman Congratulates His Wife Ankita Konwar on Becoming First Assamese Woman To Complete Full Ironman Triathlon (See Post).

But nothing could deter the 38-year-old legend from beating Munar 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 in one of his most physically and mentally draining and demanding matches of the season.

After a loss in set two, an error from Munar during the third set caused Djokovic to regain momentum. Munar missed a smash, and Djokovic broke his serve and went full on aggressive in the decider set.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025 and Who Will Win AFG vs BAN ODI?.

The Serbian has lifted the title four times, a record. The world number 5 is chasing a record-extending 41st ATP Masters 1000 title first since his win in Paris back in 2023, having lost Miami final this year to Jakub Mensik. He is currently third in ATP Live Race to Turin with a 35-10 win loss record. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)