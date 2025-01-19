Australian Open 2025 top contender and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is yet to drop a set in the tournament and won her fourth-round match against Mirra Andreeva with a 6-1, 6-2 scoreline. Continuing her dominance on the hard court, the Belarusian star is considered a favorite to win the Australian Open for the third time in a row. The win also brought her 18th consecutive victory for Aryna Sabalenka and she matched Serena Williams’ record of being the youngest women athlete to do so. Australian Open 2025: Four Key Stories Headlining the First Grand Slam of the Year.

Aryna Sabalenka Matches Serena Williams' Record

Aryna Sabalenka has found consistency on the hard courts! pic.twitter.com/bunZfGPOgo — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)