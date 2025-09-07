Amanda Anisimova broke down in tears after suffering a defeat to Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open 2025 final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, September 7. The American tennis star had a great run at the US Open 2025, where she defeated Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka en route to the final. But Aryna Sabalenka was better on the night at the US Open 2025, with the Belarusian coming out on top 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the summit clash. After the match, the 24-year-old was seen breaking down in tears and crying inconsolably while covering her face with a towel. This was a second straight Grand Slam final defeat for Amanda Anisimova after she earlier lost to Iga Swiatek in the summit clash of Wimbledon 2025. US Open 2025 Final: Aryna Sabalenka Defends Title With Victory Over Amanda Anisimova To Clinch Back-to-Back Crowns.

Amanda Anisimova Breaks Down in Tears After US Open 2025 Final Defeat

You were formidable this fortnight, Amanda ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3lDrPr1T2V — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2025

