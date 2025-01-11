The first Grand Slam of the season – Australian Open 2025 will be an exciting tournament with multiple challengers for the Singles title in both Men and Women’s categories. The draws are ready and so are the fans who have already tracked the ‘road to the final’. Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will enter the tournament as defending champions and favorites for the title again. In the Men’s category though there are four important and interesting stories that would headline the championship. Check out important stats and stories to unfold in the Australian Open 2025. Carlos Alcaraz Narrates His Goal Ahead of Australian Open 2025, Aims to Win As Many Grand Slams as Possible.

Novak Djokovic 25th Grand Slam and 100 ATP Title

The Serbian tennis star – Novak Djokovic is playing in his 22nd year since entering the circuit in 2003. The star already has a storied career with 24 Grand Slams and more importantly 99 ATP Titles. Winning the Australian Open 2025 will not only make him the first male athlete to win 100 ATP titles but Djoker will have 12 AO singles titles, two short of Nadal’s Record of 14 Grand Slams – most in a single Slam.

A Chance for Carlos Alcaraz to Complete Career Slam at 21

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz has been a star on the horizon. He already has won a Grand Slam on every surface and now with a win in the Australian Open 2025, he will complete a career slam and become the youngest male athlete to achieve this feat. 21-year-old Alcaraz is seen as a strong contender for the title and does have a tough draw though.

A New Champion Possibility

Even though the Men’s pool is talented and full of contenders there are only three active players who have won the Australian Open in the past – Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Stan Wawrinka. Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev are seen as strong challengers for the title and shall look for a win with World number 2 Zverev aiming for his first major trophy. Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Claims He Was ‘Poisoned’ During Detention in Melbourne, Says ‘Had High Level of Lead and Mercury’.

Jannik Sinner’s First Title Defence

Winning a title is an incredible achievement for any athlete and defending the same is even more satisfying. 23-year-old Jannik Sinner will be under pressure to perform against a number of challengers. Luckily for the Italian star has a fairly easier draw. But it would be interesting to watch whether the Champ will be able to rewrite the history against all odds.

