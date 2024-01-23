2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024 dropping just 16 games in four rounds - without losing a set. But the quarterfinal game against debutant Marta Kostyuk was the toughest match she had to face to advance to her first Australian Open semifinal. After winning the first set tiebreaker, Gauff was stunned by the unseeded Ukrainian with an early break of serve. But Gauff levelled to play another tiebreaker – which Kostyuk won this time. In the third set though, Gauff kept her serves breaking two of Marta’s services and sealing her spot in the 2024 Australian Open Semifinal. The final score reads 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 6-2 in favor of Coco Gauff. The American star is now 10-0 from the start of the 2024 season and 12-0 in the grand slams. Sumit Nagal Seeks Early Appointment for Passport Renewal, Indian Tennis Star Takes to X for Help.

Coco Gauff Reaches Semifinal of Australian Open 2024

