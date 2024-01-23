Sumit Nagal Seeks Early Appointment for Passport Renewal, Indian Tennis Star Takes to X for Help

Sumit Nagal has asked for a help regarding an early appointment for Passport renewal. Scroll down to have a look at the social media post by Sumit Nagal.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 23, 2024 09:34 AM IST

India's tennis ace Sumit Nagal took to social media and has come up front to seek help regarding an early appointment for Passport renewal. Sumit Nagal's social media post said "Trying to book passport renewal in New Delhi but available appointment dates are too late. Need to fly out to represent India soon." Sumit also mentioned that he needs help regarding an early appointment date. Australian Open 2024: Tomas Machac and Zhang Zhizhen Beat Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlasek To Reach Men’s Doubles Semifinals.

Have a look at the social media post by Sumit Nagal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

