Sumit Nagal Seeks Early Appointment for Passport Renewal, Indian Tennis Star Takes to X for Help

India's tennis ace Sumit Nagal took to social media and has come up front to seek help regarding an early appointment for Passport renewal. Sumit Nagal's social media post said "Trying to book passport renewal in New Delhi but available appointment dates are too late. Need to fly out to represent India soon." Sumit also mentioned that he needs help regarding an early appointment date.

Have a look at the social media post by Sumit Nagal

Respected @achangsan Sir & @passportsevamea,



Trying to book passport renewal in New Delhi but available appointment dates are too late. Need to fly out to represent India soon



Can you help with an earlier appointment date?



Appreciate your help 🙏#passportrenewal #urgent— Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) January 22, 2024

