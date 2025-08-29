Elise Mertens would be in action against Cristina Bucsa in the third round of the US Open 2025 on Friday, August 29. The Elise Mertens vs Cristina Bucsa match will be played at Court 17 and has an expected start time of 10:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, tennis fans can watch the US Open 2025 live telecast on Star Sports, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Those fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Elise Mertens vs Cristina Bucsa match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but not before purchasing a subscription. Coco Gauff Breaks Down in Tears During On-Court Interview After Advancing to US Open 2025 Third Round With Victory Over Donna Vekic (Watch Video).

Elise Mertens vs Cristina Busca

US Open | Women's Singles - Round of 32 🇧🇾 Aryna Sabalenka (1) v. 🇨🇦 Leylah Fernandez (31) 🇧🇪 Elise Mertens (19) v. 🇪🇸 Cristina Bucsa 🇰🇿 Elena Rybakina (9) v. 🇬🇧 Emma Raducanu 🇨🇿 Marketa Vondrousova v. 🇮🇹 Jasmine Paolini (7) - 🇺🇸 Jessica Pegula (4) v. 🇧🇾 Victoria Azarenka 🇦🇺… — British Tennis (@doseoftennis) August 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)