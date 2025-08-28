Things heated up at the US Open 2025 during the women's singles second-round match between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko, where both tennis players got involved in an ugly spat pre- and post-match. Townsend won the hard-fought contest against 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko, but sparks ignited after the Latvian accused her American opponent of having 'no class' and 'no education' during the net handshake. This, in turn, led to Townsend confronting Ostapenko post-match, where the second-round winner asked the former French Open winner to learn 'how to take a loss better'. While the on-field banter may have been equally fought, the fight on the court saw Townsend completely demolish her opponent despite falling behind 3-5 in the opening set, to take the match 7-5,6-1. Fans can check out Townsend and Ostapenko's ugly spat from US Open 2025 below. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Fends Off Polina Kudermetova, Jasmine Paolini Beats Iva Jokic in Second Round.

Heated Interaction Between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko

Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko got in a heated interaction after their second round match at the US Open. Townsend is on to the third round. pic.twitter.com/cOIYzoyfmG — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2025

Taylor Townsend Schools Jelena Ostapenko

😭👏 Townsend to Ostapenko: “You can learn how to take a loss better” pic.twitter.com/L0m5GGAVC6 — Olly Tennis 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)